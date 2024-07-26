Russian man confesses in video to Moscow car bomb attack on military officer at Ukraine's behest

Moscow: Russia's RIA state news agency on Friday broadcast a video in which a Russian citizen said he had blown up a military officer in his car in Moscow earlier this week at the behest of the SBU Ukrainian security service.

Reuters could not independently verify the handcuffed man's assertions and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

The Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday that a car bomb had injured an officer from Russia's military intelligence agency in northern Moscow. Other media said the injured man was a regular military officer.

Russia's interior ministry said at the time that two people had been injured in the blast and that a criminal case had been opened. CCTV footage showed a Toyota Land Cruiser parked outside what looked like a residential complex exploding into a fireball.