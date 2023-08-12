Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian ministry bans employees from using iPhones for work

The U.S. National Security Agency, which the FSB said cooperated with Apple, declined to comment on the claims at the time.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 00:17 IST

Follow Us

Russia's ministry of digital development has banned employees from using Apple iPhones and iPads for work purposes, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing the minister, Maksut Shadaev.

"A ban is imposed on using (Apple) mobile devices - smartphones and tablets - to access work applications and work email exchange," he told reporters at a digital conference, the agency said.

"It's allowed to use iPhones for personal needs," Shadaev said.

The ministry issued the ban two months after claims by the Russian main domestic security service, the FSB, that several thousands Apple devices were compromised as a result of an espionage operation by the U.S.

Apple denied the allegations. The U.S. National Security Agency, which the FSB said cooperated with Apple, declined to comment on the claims at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 August 2023, 00:17 IST)
World newsRussiaiPhone

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT