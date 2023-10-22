JOIN US
Russian missile attack kills six in distribution centre in Kharkiv

Pictures from the scene posted on Telegram showed a building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 22:32 IST

A Russian missile hit a postal distribution centre in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv on Saturday, killing six people and injuring 14, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.

"This is strictly a civilian site," Synheubov said. "The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv's peaceful population."

