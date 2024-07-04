Russian pranksters who target Western politicians get state award, says RIA

Moscow: A duo of Russian pranksters who often target and compromise those people the Russian state is interested in, have been given a top state award in the Kremlin, the RIA state news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA published a picture of the two pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, who use the aliases "Vovan and Lexus," at a Kremlin award ceremony wearing what appear to be Order of Friendship awards as they clutched flutes of champagne.

It said the ceremony had taken place on Wednesday.