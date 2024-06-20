Russian President Putin arrives in Vietnam for state visit

Hanoi: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam early on Thursday for talks with the country's Communist leaders after concluding a defence pact with North Korea for his final stop on a two-nation tour of Asia.

Putin's aircraft touched down at Hanoi's international airport, where he was met on a red carpet by Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, according to a Reuters witness.

In an opinion piece timed for his visit, Putin applauded the Southeast Asian Communist-ruled country for supporting "a pragmatic way to solve the crisis" in Ukraine, in comments published in Vietnam's Communist Party newspaper.