Russian President Putin congratulates servicemen for capture of Ukraine's Avdiivka

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated military units and their commander on Saturday on the capture of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin website said Putin was presented with a report on the capture of the city from Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"The head of state congratulated Russian soldiers on this success, an important victory," it said.

Russian news agencies quoted a telegram that Putin sent to the commander of the "centre" group of forces in Ukraine, Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev.