Russian security failure? Kremlin says no country is immune to terrorism

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday that no country was immune to terrorism when asked if there had been a major failure by security services in preventing Friday's deadly attack on a concert hall, the worst attack inside Russia for two decades.

At least 137 people were killed and 182 injured when four men burst into the Crocus City Hall, spraying people with bullets before setting fire to the 6,200-seat hall.

President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday that all those responsible would be punished. He said 11 people had been detained, four heading towards Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday it was inappropriate to comment on a claim of responsibility for the attack by Islamic State while the investigation was live.

"The investigation is underway," Peskov told reporters. "So far, no versions have been put forward at all."

When asked if such a deadly attack unfolding just outside the Russian capital was a failure for the special services, Peskov said emotions were running high but that no country was immune.

"Unfortunately, our world shows that no city, no country can be completely immune from the threat of terrorism," Peskov said. He said the special services worked tirelessly to defend Russia.