Russian strike on shop in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kills two, governor says

<p>A Russian strike set ablaze a shop in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday, killing two people and injuring several others, the region's acting governor said.</p><p>Vladislav Haivanenko, writing on <em>Telegram</em>, said the shop was destroyed and seven dwellings were damaged in the attack in Samarivskyi district - just outside the region's main city, Dnipro.</p><p>Public broadcaster Suspilne said seven people were injured. Pictures posted online showed a large blaze amid piles of rubble.</p><p>Ukraine's Emergency Services said one person had been killed in an attack on the town of Marhanets, farther south in Dnipropetrovsk region.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not independently verify the accounts. </p>