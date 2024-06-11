Russian SU-34 bomber crashes in Caucasus, crew killed: Report

A Russian SU-34 bomber crashed in the Caucasus mountains during a routine training flight likely due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew aboard, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the defence ministry.

"In the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, in a mountainous area, an Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a scheduled training flight," Russia's RIA state news agency cited the defence ministry as saying.