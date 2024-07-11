Home
Homeworld

Russian tried to assassinate CEO of arms manufacturer sending weapons to Ukraine

The plot to kill Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger was one of a series of Russian government plans.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 16:11 IST

US intelligence discovered earlier this year that Russia planned to assassinate the chief executive of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall that has been producing artillery shells and military vehicles for Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday, citing five unidentified US and western officials.

The plot to kill Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger was one of a series of Russian government plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe who were supporting Ukraine’s war effort, according to CNN.

Published 11 July 2024, 16:11 IST
