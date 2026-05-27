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Russians are thriving on this Thai island, but the scene feels fleeting

On Tuesday, the Thai government halved its tourist visa exemption period from 60 days to 30 days.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 19:52 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 19:52 IST
World newsRussiaThailandPhuket

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