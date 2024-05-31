Russia's Medvedev says Moscow's nuclear threats over Ukraine are no bluff

"Russia regards all long-range weapons used by Ukraine as already being directly controlled by servicemen from NATO countries. This is no military assistance, this is participation in a war against us," Medvedev said.

"And such actions could well become a casus belli (an act that provokes a war)."

Medvedev, who has become one of the Kremlin's most hardline hawks, was commenting after four US officials told Reuters on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden had quietly authorised Kyiv to launch US-supplied weapons at military targets inside Russia that are supporting an offensive against the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.