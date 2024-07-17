Russia's Medvedev says Ukraine joining NATO would mean war

"This, in essence, would be a declaration of war - albeit with a delay," he said in remarks published on Wednesday.

"The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return."

In a standard Kremlin line since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Medvedev said Russia did not threaten NATO but would respond to the alliance's attempts to advance its interests.

"The more such attempts there are, the harsher our answers will become," Medvedev said. "Whether this will shatter the entire planet into pieces depends solely on the prudence of (NATO) side."

Medvedev, who during his 2008-2012 presidency was regarded as a pro-Western moderniser, has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk, warning the US and its allies that their arming of Kyiv could lead to a "nuclear apocalypse".