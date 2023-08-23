Russia's military operation pursues goal of ending war 'unleashed' by West in Ukraine, says Putin

President Putin, who is attending the 15th BRICS summit virtually as he could face possible arrest in terms of an International Criminal Court warrant if he lands in South Africa, also stressed that it was the wish of a number of Western countries to preserve their hegemony in the world that 'has led to the grave crisis in Ukraine.' 'Russia has decided to support the people who are fighting for their culture, for their traditions, for their language and for their future. Our actions in Ukraine have only one reason - to put an end to the war that was unleashed by the West and their satellites in Ukraine against the people living in Donbass,' Putin said while virtually addressing the annual summit of leaders of BRICS.