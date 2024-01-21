Russia's Novatek suspends operations at Baltic Sea terminal after fire

Russia's Novatek said on Sunday that work at a terminal it controls on the Baltic Sea had been suspended after a fire it said was the result of "external influence."

A fire broke out at the terminal belonging to Novatek , Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, regional officials said on Sunday, amid reports of explosions and Ukrainian drone sightings in the area.

"According to preliminary information, the fire was the result of external influence," the company said in a statement, giving no further details.