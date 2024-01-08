Russia's railway hit by blast in Urals region

Moscow: A section of railroad near the city of Nizhny Tagil in Russia's Urals region was hit by a "bang", TASS and RBC news agencies reported on Monday, citing the transport prosecutor's office.

Russian mainstream media frequently uses the term "bang" as a euphemism for a blast.

Baza, a Russian media outlet with security sources, said the blast on railway took place near the station of San-Donato, near an oil depot.