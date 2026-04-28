Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia's Rosatom begins loading fuel into Bangladesh's first nuclear plant

The ⁠Rooppur nuclear ‌plant will add Bangladesh ⁠to the list of more than 30 nations that ‌have operating reactors.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 10:56 IST
World newsRussiaBangladeshnuclear power plant

Follow us on :

Follow Us