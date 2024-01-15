Ruwiki, Russian version of Wikipedia to launch today

A full-scale launch of Ruwiki, a Russian version of the popular Wikipedia internet encyclopedia, will take place on Monday, according to Russian media reports.

Beta testing - a limited audience testing of the site - started in mid-2023, the daily Kommersant reported, and there were reportedly already more articles in Ruwiki than in the Russian-language segment of Wikipedia.

Russia has said it was not yet planning to block Wikipedia - one of the few surviving independent sources of information in Russia since a state crackdown on online content intensified after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian courts, however, have handed the online encyclopedia a series of fines over Ukraine-related content since.