Salman Rushdie to write memoir about stabbing attack

At first, Rushdie balked at the thought of writing about the stabbing, he said in an interview with The New Yorker, as if “the attack demanded that I should write about the attack.” But he warmed to the idea, envisioning it as a counterpart to “Joseph Anton,” albeit with a very different perspective. “I think when somebody sticks a knife into you, that’s a first-person story,” Rushdie said. “That’s an ‘I’ story.”