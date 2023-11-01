Samurai trash collectors clean Tokyo streets after Halloween revels

Tokyo: Trash collectors in samurai costumes took to Tokyo's streets on Wednesday, theatrically wielding garbage tongs and flicking litter left from an evening of Halloween revelry into wicker baskets on their backs.

Dressed in hats and boldly patterned black-and-white tunics, the group, known as Gomihiroi Samurai, or trash-picking samurai, has attracted a large fan base since it formed in 2006, with nearly 800,000 followers on video-sharing platform TikTok.

"If people are paying attention to our performance because they think it's fun, they might as well start paying attention to the trash problem itself," said one of the group, Keisuke Naka, as he cleared the area under a large sign reading "No Littering".

While Japan is famed overseas for its cleanliness, that image is only partly true, added Naka, a trash-picking samurai for seven years, as he gathered empty beer cans, plastic bottles and cigarette butts in a district known for its nightlife.