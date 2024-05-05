Saree's tradition, elegance celebrated in heart of NYC's Times Square at special global event

A press release here said that building on the success of global events like the ‘Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day’ and the historic ‘Saree Walkathon’ at Trafalgar Square in London, the Saree Goes Global event was not just a “celebration of cultural diversity but also a platform to support artisans in rural India, preserving traditional craftsmanship.” President of Uma Global Dr. Rita Kakati-Shah and Chairperson of British Women in Sarees Dr. Dipti Jain highlighted the importance of the saree as a symbol of unity and the empowerment of women worldwide.