Satellite images show 35% of Gaza's buildings destroyed, UN says

Geneva: Satellite images analysed by the United Nations Satellite Centre show that 35 per cent of the Gaza Strip's buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Israel offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel's assault, launched in response to attacks by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct. 7, has killed nearly 32,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory. About 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas raid on Israel.

In its assessment, the United Nations Satellite Centre, UNOSAT, used high-resolution satellite images collected on Feb. 29 and compared them with images taken before and after the start of the latest conflict.