Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Saudi Arabia pledges to send funding for Palestinians

The promise of a cash infusion won’t resolve the authority’s financial woes, but it reflects the improved relationship between Saudi Arabia and Palestinian leaders.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 16:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 16:47 IST
World newsSaudi ArabiaPalestine

Follow us on :

Follow Us