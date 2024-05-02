Saudi woman jailed for 11 years over rights posts, says Amnesty

Amnesty International called on Saudi Arabia to free a 29-year-old fitness instructor it says has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for her choice of clothing and social media posts urging an end to the kingdom's male guardianship system.

Manahel Al-Otaibi was sentenced in January and details of her case emerged in Saudi Arabia's formal reply to a request from the United Nations human rights office, London-based Amnesty said in a statement on Tuesday.

Amnesty and the London-based Al-Qst, a Saudi group that focuses on human rights in the kingdom, said Al-Otaibi was charged for posting the social media hashtag "Abolish male guardianship" and videos of her wearing what were deemed to be "indecent clothes" and shopping without an abaya, a long robe.

Saudi Arabia's international media office did not respond to Reuters' questions about the information given by Amnesty.

Saudi Arabia, in its formal reply to the UN rights office, denied that Al-Otaibi was sentenced for social media posts. It said she was "convicted of terrorist offences that have no bearing on her exercise of freedom of opinion and expression or her social media posts".

The Saudi response, seen by Reuters, did not provide further details.

Saudi Arabia's counter-terrorism law, under which Al-Otaibi was convicted, has been criticised by the United Nations as an overly broad tool to stifle dissent.

The U.N. human rights office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment or to confirm the details of this case.