'Saving lives held us back': Indian doctors in Bangladesh put oaths before own safety

Addressing the concerns of students who had to leave their studies mid-way due to the violence, the association wrote on social media: "Most of the students already know that a majority of medical institutes are reopening from next week. With the current situation in the nation, we strongly advise all the students not to rush. Wait for 7-10 days and trust the process and let the nation re-establish its law and order."

"We strongly advise everyone to make their travel arrangements after August 15. Prioritise your safety, take a decision as a batch, institute and communicate with your respective college authorities," it added.