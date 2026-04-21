<p>Athens: Fraudulent messages promising safe passage through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> in exchange for cryptocurrency have been sent to some shipping companies whose vessels are stranded west of the waterway, Greek maritime risk management firm MARISKS has warned.</p><p>The US has maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then re-imposed its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed before war broke out in the Middle East.</p><p>Amid ceasefire talks, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a>, which controls the chokepoint, has proposed tolls on vessels to safely transit.</p>.India in touch with Iran for safe passage of ships after Strait of Hormuz firing incident: MEA.<p>MARISKS on Monday issued an alert warning shipowners that unknown actors, claiming to represent Iranian authorities, had sent some shipping companies a message demanding transit fees in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin or Tether, for “clearance”.</p><p>"These specific messages are a scam," the firm said, adding the message was not sent by Iranian authorities.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from Tehran.</p><p>Hundreds of ships and about 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Gulf.</p><p>On April 18, when Iran briefly opened the strait subject to checks, ships tried to pass but at least two of them, including a tanker, reported that Iranian boats had fired shots at them, forcing the vessels to turn around.</p><p>MARISKS said that it believed that at least one of the vessels, which tried to exit the strait on Saturday and was hit by gunfire, was a victim of the fraud.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> was not able to verify the information or track companies that had received the message.</p><p>"After providing the documents and assessing your eligibility by the Iranian Security Services, we will be able to determine the fee to be paid in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cryptocurrency">cryptocurrency</a> (BTC or USDT). Only then will your vessel be able to transit the strait unimpeded at the pre-agreed time," said the message cited by MARISKS.</p>