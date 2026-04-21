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Scam messages offering ships safe transit through Strait of Hormuz, security firm warns

Amid ceasefire talks, Tehran, ​which controls the chokepoint, has ⁠proposed tolls on vessels to safely transit.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:20 IST
World newsIranTehranStrait of Hormuz

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