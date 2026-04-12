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Scientists discover Earth’s 'Gold Kitchen' hidden under Pacific Ocean

The team analysed 66 glass samples from the ocean floor along the Kermadec island arc, and the adjacent Havre Trough north of New Zealand, a statement read.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 05:24 IST
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