SCO summit 2024: Pakistan police claims over 200 workers of Imran Khan’s party arrested

The government had imposed a ban on all kinds of meetings with Khan in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where he has been lodged for the last 15 months in multiple cases.
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 11:33 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 11:33 IST
World newsPakistanImran Khan

