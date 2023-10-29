Scotland Yard chief calls for 'sharper' anti-extremism laws in UK

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley told ‘Sky News’ that his officers are working 'ruthlessly' to arrest anyone who 'steps over the line' by committing a hate crime.

There has been a surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in the UK since the conflict in the Middle East intensified earlier this month. The Met Police said it has recorded 408 antisemitic offences against Britain’s Jewish communities this month, compared to 28 in the same period last year, and Islamophobic hate crime was up from 65 offences in October 2022 to 174 this month.