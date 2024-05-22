Sean Combs accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Later that night, according to the lawsuit, Combs invited her to his recording studio, where McKinney says she was given alcohol and marijuana that she later came to believe was laced. She says Combs led her to the bathroom, shoved her head down to his crotch and, after she refused, forced her to perform oral sex on him. Soon after, the lawsuit says, she lost consciousness, later awakening in a cab and realizing that she had been sexually assaulted.