Sean Combs' hip-hop rise, controversies and legal disputes: A timeline

Sean Combs, the hitmaking hip-hop mogul also known as Puff Daddy or Diddy, is facing multiple accusations of sexual assault.

In late 2023, he reached a settlement in an explosive lawsuit with Cassandra Ventura, who had alleged that Combs, 54, raped and physically abused her over about a decade.

As part of "an ongoing investigation", agents from the Department of Homeland Security on Monday raided homes in the Los Angeles area and Miami connected to Combs.

A key driver of hip-hop's takeover of mainstream pop, Combs has had a career in music, fashion and TV for more than 30 years that has been periodically interrupted by run-ins with the law.