Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse in six new lawsuits

The civil lawsuits were filed a month after Combs was criminally charged for what prosecutors describe as a long-running scheme of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 04:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 04:39 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsCrimesexual abuse

Follow us on :

Follow Us