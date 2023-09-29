Seattle police officer who joked after Indian student’s death taken off patrol duty

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco earlier this month had voiced its concern over the handling of Kandula’s death as 'deeply troubling.' 'We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle & Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC for a thorough investigation & action against those involved in this tragic case. The Consulate & Embassy will continue to closely follow up on this matter with all concerned authorities,' the mission had posted on X.