Secret Service Chief pummeled by lawmakers who want her to resign

Washington: The Secret Service director, Kimberly A. Cheatle, angered members of Congress on Monday by repeatedly refusing to answer specific questions about security failures that led to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, prompting members of both parties to demand her resignation.

Cheatle, appearing before the House oversight committee, called the shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, her agency’s “most significant operational failure” in decades. But she cited the continuing investigation when declining to answer queries about the would-be assassin’s access to the warehouse roof from which he fired, how he had managed to bring a firearm to the event, why Trump was allowed to come onstage despite warnings about a suspicious person, and many other details.

A spectator at the Trump campaign rally was killed, and the former president and two attendees were injured in the July 13 shooting. In the days since, congressional committees have been investigating missteps by law enforcement before, during and after the attack.

“Because Donald Trump is alive, and thank God he is, you look incompetent,” said Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, calling for President Joe Biden to fire Cheatle if she did not resign. “If Donald Trump had been killed, you would have looked culpable.”