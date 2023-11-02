Seeing the big picture in two big wars

Step back far enough, and you can see exactly what is driving so much geopolitics today: Ukraine is trying to join the West. Israel is trying to join a new Middle East. And Russia and Iran have teamed up to try to block both.

Unfortunately, the new GOP House speaker, Mike Johnson, is either too inexperienced or too ideological (or both) to see this (or to care). He is pushing a budget that would help Israel better defend itself but would deprive Ukraine of essential US economic and military assistance to beat back Russia’s onslaught.

And he’s conditioned even the $14.3 billion the administration wants to send to Israel on President Joe Biden agreeing to strip the same amount from funds added to the Internal Revenue Service so it could better collect taxes from cheaters. (Attention, Israel lobby: Do not go along with that game. Next time, aid for Israel will be tied to extreme GOP positions on abortion or guns.)

Thank goodness Johnson was not the speaker during World War II; he and his myopic members might have pressed to fund the war against the Germans in Europe but not against the Japanese in the Pacific. Or they would have agreed to Lend-Lease assistance for the allies only if President Franklin Roosevelt would eliminate the IRS altogether. More guns, more butter, no taxes and two fronts.

If it sounds like an utterly incoherent worldview that would undermine the American global leadership that has shaped a world we’ve thrived in for the past century, it’s because it is. And if it feels as if House GOP leaders are small thinkers in a big time, it’s because they are. They are shameless, shameful and dangerous. Please do our country a favor and audition for Fox News on some other issue.

Because this IS a big moment — comparable to 1945 or 1989.

If Ukraine is able to escape Russia’s grasp and eventually join NATO and the European Union — with its formidable army, agricultural exports and technology prowess — it would be a giant boost for a Europe whole and free. And if Israel can be maneuvered back to the bargaining table for a two-state solution with the Palestinian Authority — to pave the way for normalization between the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia — it would be a huge boost for a new, more pluralistic Middle East built around Palestinians, other Arabs and Israelis focused on strengthening their people’s resilience for the future and not their resistance to each other and to the West.

If these tectonic shifts can happen, the post-post-Cold War world has a far greater chance to handle other global challenges, like climate change, than if these shifts are stymied.

But you don’t need to speak Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, Russian or Ukrainian to understand that Iran-backed Hamas launched its war to stymie the Saudi-Israel normalization and prevent Iran from being isolated and that Vladimir Putin launched his war to stop Ukraine from expanding a Europe whole and free and prevent Russia from being isolated.

Russia under Putin and Iran under its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have a lot in common, argued Russia expert Leon Aron, the author of “Riding the Tiger: Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the Uses of War.” “Both leaders have nothing to offer their people other than quasi-religious wars which enable them to stay in power by keeping their countries either at war or primed for war,” he told me.

And both leaders are gunning for other countries whose aspirations are the antithesis of Russia’s and Iran’s poisonous core regime identities. “Ukraine proves that there can be a Slavic, Orthodox country, very close to Russia ethnically — yet free, democratic and thriving, with a Western political and economic orientation and not needing a state of war with the West or to be a police state like Belarus or a military dictatorship like Russia,” Aron said.

Meanwhile, normalization of relations between the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, would very likely pave the way for normalization between Israel and the most populous Muslim country in the world, Indonesia, as well as Malaysia and maybe later even Pakistan. It would prove that Jews and Muslims aren’t destined to be forever in conflict and can revive the not always, but often, harmonious relations their communities enjoyed throughout much of history before the Palestinian conflict.

As I said, nothing would have isolated Iran more.