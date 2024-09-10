Selena Gomez says she can't have children: Have a lot of medical issues

Los Angeles: Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez has revealed that she can't have her own children due to several health risks.

The 32-year-old said she had planned to start a family by the time she turned 35.

"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," Gomez told the Vanity Fair magazine in the October cover interview.