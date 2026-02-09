Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Self-growing city' on Moon in 10 years? Elon Musk drops big hint on SpaceX's plan

"It is only possible to travel to Mars when the planets align every 26 months (six month trip time), whereas we can launch to the Moon every 10 days (2 day trip time)," Musk added in an X post.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 03:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 01:21 IST
World newsElon MuskSpaceXTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us