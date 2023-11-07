Senators urge US to take steps to boost battery production, citing China

China accounts for 70% of the global production of lithium-ion batteries, the letter said, noting of five critical minerals required for most lithium-ion batteries, China "controls between 60-100% of the mining or refining for these minerals." The letter also said "it is critical that the U.S. lead in next-generation battery technology and alternative chemistries" and coordinate with the Department of Defense and other national security agencies "to support procurement of innovative, U.S.-developed energy storage technologies."