'Sending seriously incorrect signals': China condemns foreign governments over Taiwan post-election remarks

The Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday described a statement from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which congratulated Lai and said Washington looked forward to further its unofficial relationship with Taiwan, as "sending a seriously incorrect signal" to "Taiwan independence separatist forces".

"China has always firmly opposed any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, and resolutely opposes the United States interfering in Taiwan affairs in any form and under any pretext," the foreign ministry said in a statement published on its website.

The Chinese embassy on Saturday condemned what it called the "incorrect actions" of British Foreign Minister David Cameron after he said, in a statement congratulating Lai and his party, that the elections were a "testament to Taiwan's vibrant democracy."

"We urge the United Kingdom to acknowledge the position that Taiwan is a province of China, cautiously handle Taiwan-related matters in accordance with the one-China principle, stop any remarks that interfere in China's internal affairs," the embassy said in a statement published on its official WeChat account.

The Chinese embassy in Japan went as far as lodging solemn representations, a form of official diplomatic protest, after Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa congratulated Lai on his victory.