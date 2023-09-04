News Live: Vladimir Putin says no new grain deal over Black Sea after meeting with Erdogan
Putin and Erdogan met today to discuss the Black Sea grain deal. Preparations are under way in Delhi for the G20 summit this week. P Valarmathi, the voice behind ISRO's rocket launches passed away in Chennai. Protests continued in parts of Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu. Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed Xi Jinping won't attend the G20 summit, and the delegation would be headed by Premier Li Qiang. Track the latest news updates from India and around the world, with DH!
Putin-Erdogan sit down for talks to revive Ukraine grain deal
10:2204 Sep 2023
Press Club of India condemns lodging of a police case against 3 members of a fact-funding committee of the Editors Guild of India
07:2404 Sep 2023
President Xi not to attend G20 Summit, to be headed by Premier Li Qiang, confirms China's Foreign Ministry
01:1904 Sep 2023
G20 Sherpas make last-ditch attempt to reach consensus on summit declaration
01:1904 Sep 2023
National capital gears up for upcoming G20 summit
15:3904 Sep 2023
Steve Harwell, vocalist for the band Smash Mouth has passed away at the age of 56.
15:2504 Sep 2023
Scrap metal sculptures adorn Delhi's NDMC Park ahead of G20 summit
Photo Credit: PTI
15:1904 Sep 2023
Woody Allen today attended the premiere of his new film, 'Coup de Chance' at the Venice Film Festival
15:0804 Sep 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin says there will be no new deal on shipping grain through the Black Sea.
12:3704 Sep 2023
In the earlier reported encounter in Jammyu and Kashmir, one terrorist has been killed so far. However, one police official has also been injured in the encounter.
12:3704 Sep 2023
Rain plays spoilsport again in India's Asia Cup campaign
The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match has hit the pause button due to rain. Earlier, the India vs Pakistan match was also disrupted by rains before it was ultimately abandoned.
12:0504 Sep 2023
J&K | An encounter started at Reasi on the basis of Police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and Army are carrying out the operation: ADGP Mukesh Singh
Source: ANI
11:1204 Sep 2023
Gabon's new President sworn in
Gabon's military leader has been sworn in as the head of state less than a week after ousting the president, reports AP.
11:0104 Sep 2023
Doctor drowns at Someshwara beach
A doctor drowned in the sea at Someshwara beach on Sunday. The deceased is Dr Ashik Gowda (28) from Ramnagara. He was serving in a private hospital in Mangaluru.
Five doctors, including three interns from a private hospital, had been to the beach late Sunday night. When they were sitting on the Rudrapade of the beach, Dr Pratheesh accidentally slipped into the sea. While trying to help him, Dr Ashik Gowda slipped from the rock and was washed away. Dr Pratheesh saved himself by holding a small rock. Though fire service personnel and Ullal police carried out a search operation till late night, the body was retrieved on Monday, said the police.
10:3404 Sep 2023
Putin-Erdogan sit down for talks to revive Ukraine grain deal