News Live: Vladimir Putin says no new grain deal over Black Sea after meeting with Erdogan

A doctor drowned in the sea at Someshwara beach on Sunday. The deceased is Dr Ashik Gowda (28) from Ramnagara. He was serving in a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Five doctors, including three interns from a private hospital, had been to the beach late Sunday night. When they were sitting on the Rudrapade of the beach, Dr Pratheesh accidentally slipped into the sea. While trying to help him, Dr Ashik Gowda slipped from the rock and was washed away. Dr Pratheesh saved himself by holding a small rock. Though fire service personnel and Ullal police carried out a search operation till late night, the body was retrieved on Monday, said the police.