JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Serbia's populists claim sweeping victory in country's parliamentary election: Report

Earlier, reports said the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was in the lead in snap parliamentary election on Sunday with 46.6 of votes
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 21:53 IST

Follow Us

Serbia's ruling populists claim sweeping victory in the country's parliamentary election, a report in AP has said.

Earlier, reports said the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was in the lead in snap parliamentary election on Sunday with 46.6 of votes, according to a projection by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID, based on a partial count of a sample of polling stations.

The opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence is set to come second with 23 per cent of the votes, while the Socialist Party of Serbia is seen third with 6.9 per cent of the votes.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 December 2023, 21:53 IST)
World newsElectionsSerbia

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT