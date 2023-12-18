Serbia's populists claim sweeping victory in country's parliamentary election: Report

Serbia's ruling populists claim sweeping victory in the country's parliamentary election, a report in AP has said.

Earlier, reports said the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was in the lead in snap parliamentary election on Sunday with 46.6 of votes, according to a projection by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID, based on a partial count of a sample of polling stations.

The opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence is set to come second with 23 per cent of the votes, while the Socialist Party of Serbia is seen third with 6.9 per cent of the votes.