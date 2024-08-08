Setback from Bangladesh crisis temporary, India's influence to remain: BJP leader

New Delhi: India's influence and access in Bangladesh will remain strong irrespective of which government is in power there and any setback due to the ouster of its "friend" Sheikh Hasina would be temporary only, BJP leader and India Foundation founder Shaurya Doval has said.

At the same time, Doval asserted, India has made it clear that it is a "big, friendly and giving" nation but also one that firmly protects its interests and no one should dare in Bangladesh to try to use their soil as a way to foster terrorism in India.

In an exclusive interaction with PTI, Doval said Bangladesh also understands very well the importance of relations with India, no matter which regime is in power there.

"Once these things stabilise, it should be business as usual and India will reforge its relations," he said.

Long-running protests in Bangladesh reached a turning point earlier this week when Hasina had to flee to India after quitting as prime minister.

Talking about the crisis in Bangladesh, Doval said, "What is unfolding in Bangladesh, at first level, it is their internal affair, but if we see from India's perspective, in Sheikh Hasina we had a friendly government with whom we had a certain degree of comfort and access."

"It was very good, and it allowed us to have a long period of relationship with Bangladesh where we were able to sort out our border disputes, and ensure that our economic interests are met, including infrastructure development.

"To that extent, her reign in Bangladesh has given us those x numbers of years. We were able to achieve what we were not able to in the last 75 years," he said.