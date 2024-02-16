Seven held by Hong Kong customs for $1.8 billion money laundering case linked to India, elsewhere

Beijing/Hong Kong: At least seven persons were arrested by Hong Kong customs authorities on Friday in connection with the territory’s biggest money-laundering case, involving a whopping Hong Kong dollars (HKD) 14 billion ($1.8 billion), some of it was linked to a mobile app scam case in India.

The syndicate used “stooge” bank accounts and shell companies to transfer the largest amount linked to a single case recorded in the city, the Customs and Excise Department of Hong Kong said.

The operation was linked to a mobile app scam in India and two jewellery companies in the country, which allegedly handled about HKD2.9 billion ($ 371 million) of the funds, Suzette Ip Tung-ching, the head of customs' financial investigation bureau told the media in Hong Kong.

Ip described the amounts laundered as “astonishing” with one of the accounts receiving as much as HKD100 million ($12.8 million) a day and carrying out as many as 50 daily transactions.

Some of those arrested were non-Chinese residents of Hong Kong, she said without giving details.