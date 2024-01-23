JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Seven people found shot to death at two locations near Chicago

Local sheriff's deputies and agents for the FBI's fugitive task force were assisting in the manhunt, Joilet Police Chief William Evans said at a press briefing.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 02:17 IST

Follow Us

Seven people were found shot to death inside two homes in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Illinois, and a man who knew the victims was being sought by investigators as a suspect in the killings, police said on Monday.

Police said they had no immediate information on a possible motive for the shootings, but said the victims were believed to be members of the same family.

Local sheriff's deputies and agents for the FBI's fugitive task force were assisting in the manhunt, Joilet Police Chief William Evans said at a press briefing.

The suspect was identified by the Joilet Police Department as 23-year-old Romeo Nance, whom authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 January 2024, 02:17 IST)
World newsUnited StatesUS news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT