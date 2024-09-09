Seven tips for Harris to win her debate with Trump

By Timothy L. O'Brien

Donald Trump advised Hillary Clinton during their second presidential debate in 2016 that he would sic the Justice Department on her if he was elected.

“It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Clinton responded.

“Because you’d be in jail,” Trump cooed into his mic, deploying the timing and baritone of a Las Vegas lounge act. The line landed, drawing cheers and applause from his partisans in the audience.

The circumstances of that debate played into the former reality TV star’s strengths. There were live mics and a live audience, and Trump strolled about freely, towering over Clinton and occasionally lurking just behind her when she spoke. (Polls had Clinton the winner in all three of her debates with Trump, though that didn’t translate into victory in the election.)

When Vice President Kamala Harris faces off against the former president on Tuesday night in Philadelphia for their first debate, she won’t have to contend with quite as much performance art. There won’t be live mics or a live audience; answers and rebuttals will be limited to two minutes; and the debaters will be confined to their podiums.