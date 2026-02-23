<p>An accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>'s Dhading district killed at least 18 people when a passenger bus fell into the Trishuli river near Gajuri on Monday early morning. </p><p>Bishnu Prasad Bhatta, a spokesperson at the Armed Police Force informed the accident that occurred when the bus coming towards Kathmandu from Pokhara plunged into the Trishuli river along the Prithvi Highway, about 90 km west of Kathmandu at 1.30 am, leaving twenty-six passengers injured. </p><p>Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue work.</p>.12 killed, eight injured as bus falls into river in Nepal.<p>Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the accident site and 28 injured passengers have been rescued from the bus, according to the spokesperson. </p><p>The injured passengers have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment. </p><p>Among those killed in the accident, one male passenger is from New Zealand. One Japanese and a Dutch national, both women, were among those injured in the incident.</p><p>Although the exact reason of the accident could is yet to be ascertained, the police said that over speeding might be the reason behind the accident.</p><p><em>(with agency inputs)</em></p>