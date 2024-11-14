Several people killed in Israeli attacks on Damascus

<p>Dubai: Several people were killed and others injured in Israeli attacks that targeted two residential buildings in suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, Syrian state news agency SANA said.</p><p>One building was located in Damascus suburb of Mazzeh and the other in Qudsaya, west of the capital.</p>.Israeli strikes target Syria for a second day in a row.<p>Israeli army radio said the targets of the attack in Damascus were assets and the headquarters of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.</p><p>Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory that sparked the Gaza war.</p>