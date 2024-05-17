Sex, drugs, & strangulation: Erotic asphyxiation turns fatal for UK couple

A UK man, high on drugs, strangled his dancer girlfriend while the two were engaging in sexual activity, and later killed himself.

As per BBC, Luke Cannon, 31, of West Yorkshire choked Georgia Brooke, 26, at his home on February 2, 2022. The two had gotten intimate in bed after consuming cocaine and GHB, a nervous depressant that is also used for recreational purposes.

When the woman, who was a dancer with a sexual interest in choking -- as per the couple's friends -- passed out, Luke panicked and called emergency services. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she died of a cardiac arrest following which the West Yorkshire Police launched a murder probe and began searching for the boyfriend, who had gone missing soon after. He was later found hanging in the forest near the hospital.