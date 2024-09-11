She said, he said: Kamala Harris bests Donald Trump in US presidential debate

Washington: Kamala Harris repeatedly got under the skin of Donald Trump in their first presidential debate, challenging him on foreign policy, economy and abortion as she sought to erase the memory of President Joe Biden’s disastrous face-off earlier with the Republican candidate.

“You're not running against Joe Biden. You're running against me,” Vice President Harris, who is the Democratic candidate, told the former president, when he criticised the current administration.

The matchup on TV Tuesday night began with a handshake – Harris took the initiative walking up to Trump’s lectern – but later descended into acrimony.

“I think you've heard tonight two very different visions for our country, one that is focused on the future and the other that is focused on the past and an attempt to take us backwards. But we're not going back," Harris, 59, said in her remarks towards the end of the 90-minute debate in Pennsylvania.

She claimed the world leaders are “laughing at Donald Trump”, and pulled no punches. “I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say you’re a disgrace,” she said.

Trump, 78, asked why Harris had not done during the Biden-Harris administration what she is promising now.

“She just started by saying she's going to do this, she's going to do that. She's going to do all these wonderful things. Why hasn't she done it? She's been there for three and a half years,” he said.

“They've had three and a half years to fix the border. They've had three and a half years to create jobs and all the things we talked about. Why hasn't she done it?” he asked in his concluding remarks.

This was the second presidential debate but the first between Trump and Harris.

Biden put up a terrible performance against Trump in the first debate, and withdrew from the race, paving the way for Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the November elections.

The debate moderators from ABC News had to inject fact-checks multiple times during the debate.

“As I said, you're going to hear a bunch of lies, and that's not actually a surprising fact,” Harris said.

She said if Trump is re-elected, he would sign a national abortion ban bill. "There would be a national abortion monitor that would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages," she claimed.

"I think the American people believe that certain freedoms, in particular, the freedom to make decisions about one's own body, should not be made by the government,” she said.

Trump countered that the abortion policy should be determined by the states.