Sheikh Hasina levels big charge against US in undelivered speech: Report

"Maybe, if I had stayed in the country, more lives would have been lost. I have removed myself. You were my strength, you did not want me, so I have left," she added in the speech.

As per the NDTV report, Hasina also addressed her party members in the speech and said that the Awami League will bounce back.

She further added that she will return soon.

"Don't lose hope. I will return soon. I have lost but the people of Bangladesh have won, the people for whom my father, my family died," the undelivered speech read.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina had resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled her residence in Dhaka following weeks of anti-government protests across the country. At the centre of people's anger was the Hasina government’s controversial quota system reserving 30 per cent jobs for families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

(With inputs from PTI)